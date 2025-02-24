No. 23 Kansas at Colorado Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

No. 23 Kansas (18-9, 9-7) will be looking to build on Saturday’s 96-64 over Oklahoma State when they take the court tonight in Boulder against the Colorado Buffaloes (11-16, 2-15).

The Jayhawks are now a full game behind fifth place BYU in the Big 12 with four games left in the regular season. The final three games pit Kansas against Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona. Yikes! That slate makes tonight a must win for a Bill Self club that has not put together too many solid performances in February. They are 3-4 for the month and have not won back-to-back games since the middle of January.

Colorado has just two conference wins this campaign, but both have come over the course of the Buffaloes’ last three games. Saturday, Colorado knocked off Baylor at home, 76-74.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kansas at Colorado

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 11:00PM EST

Site: Coors Events Center

City: Boulder, CO

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Jayhawks at Buffaloes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Kansas Jayhawks (-275), Colorado Buffaloes (+220)

Spread: Kansas Jayhawks -6.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kansas at Colorado

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas Jayhawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Buffaloes at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 141.5.

Kansas at Colorado: Top betting trends and recent stats

Kansas has won its last 6 games against teams with losing records

The Under is 32-19-3 for Kansas’ and Colorado’s games combined this season

Colorado has covered the Spread in its last 3 at home

Kansas is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games

