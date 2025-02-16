No. 24 Creighton at No. 9 St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

This afternoon’s Big East men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the top teams in the Big East as the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays (18-7, 11-3) take on the No. 9 Red Storm (21-4, 12-2) of St. John’s in Manhattan.

These are two of the hottest schools in America. Both are 9-1 in their last ten games. Creighton is 5-3 on the road this season while St. John’s is 15-0 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bluejays at Red Storm

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Bluejays at Red Storm

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Creighton Bluejays (+220), St. John’s Red Storm (-275)

Spread: Red Storm -6.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton at St. John’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Bluejays vs Red Storm Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bluejays & Red Storm game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on St. John’s on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Creighton at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 141.5.

Bluejays vs Red Storm: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s has won 18 of its last 19 at home

Each of the last 4 matchups between Creighton and St. John’s has stayed under the Total

Creighton has covered in 10 of its last 12 road games

