MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
No. 5 Tennessee at LSU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Wisconsin Badgers' John Tonje
How to watch Washington vs No. 11 Wisconsin: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s Big Ten matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 25, 2025 11:12 AM

The marquee matchup on tonight’s college basketball schedule features a couple of ranked teams from the SEC. No. 24 Mississippi State (19-8, 7-7) is in Tuscaloosa to take on No. 6 Alabama (22-5, 11-3).

The Tide rebounded Saturday after two straight losses with a 96-83 win at home against No. 17 Kentucky. The win kept Bama in a tie for second and three games ahead of their nearest pursuers in the SEC

The Bulldogs saw their two-game win streak snapped at home Saturday in a 93-87 loss to Oklahoma.

Alabama is 8-2 in its last ten games and Mississippi State is 5-5.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mississippi State at Alabama

  • Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Coleman Coliseum
  • City: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Bulldogs at Crimson Tide

  • Odds: Bulldogs (+300), Crimson Tide (-375)
  • Spread: Crimson Tide -8.5
  • Total: 170.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Mississippi State at Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulldogs & Crimson Tide game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Alabama on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Mississippi State +8.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 170.5.

Mississippi State at Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Alabama has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record
  • Each of the last 3 matchups between Alabama and Mississippi State has gone over the Total
  • Alabama is 6-4 ATS in its last ten games
  • Mississippi State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

