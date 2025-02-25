No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The marquee matchup on tonight’s college basketball schedule features a couple of ranked teams from the SEC. No. 24 Mississippi State (19-8, 7-7) is in Tuscaloosa to take on No. 6 Alabama (22-5, 11-3).

The Tide rebounded Saturday after two straight losses with a 96-83 win at home against No. 17 Kentucky. The win kept Bama in a tie for second and three games ahead of their nearest pursuers in the SEC

The Bulldogs saw their two-game win streak snapped at home Saturday in a 93-87 loss to Oklahoma.

Alabama is 8-2 in its last ten games and Mississippi State is 5-5.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mississippi State at Alabama

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Coleman Coliseum

City: Tuscaloosa, AL

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Bulldogs at Crimson Tide

Odds: Bulldogs (+300), Crimson Tide (-375)

Spread: Crimson Tide -8.5

Total: 170.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Mississippi State at Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Alabama on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Mississippi State +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 170.5.

Mississippi State at Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

Each of the last 3 matchups between Alabama and Mississippi State has gone over the Total

Alabama is 6-4 ATS in its last ten games

Mississippi State is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

