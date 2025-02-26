No. 25 BYU at Arizona State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The night in college basketball concludes with No. 25 BYU (19-8, 10-6) visiting Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (13-14, 4-12).

The Cougars have won four in a row including wins over Kansas and Arizona in their last two outings. They are 8-2 in their last ten overall.

Arizona State snapped a six-game losing streak Sunday with a 66-54 win at Kansas State. They are a meager 5-7 at home and sit just two games out of the cellar in the Big 12.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch BYU at Arizona State

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Desert Financial Arena

City: Tempe, AZ

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Cougars at Sun Devils

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: BYU Cougars (-200), Arizona State Sun Devils (+165)

Spread: Cougars -4.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for BYU at Arizona State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on BYU on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cougars -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 149.5.

BYU at Arizona State: Top betting trends and recent stats

BYU is on a 4-game win streak

The Over is 13-7 in BYU’s and Arizona State’s last 10 games combined

BYU has covered in 7 of its last 10 games (7-2-1)

