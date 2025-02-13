No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins (18-6, 8-5) travel to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7).

Both these teams are quietly playing their best basketball of the season. The Terrapins have won five of their last six. Sunday, Maryland defeated Rutgers, 90-81. The Cornhuskers won for the fourth time in a row knocking off Ohio State 79-71. Freshman center Derik Queen is leading the Terps averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He dominated Rutgers Sunday scoring 29 points and pulling down 15 boards.

The Cornhuskers’ record in their last ten games is 4-6 while the Terrapins’ record is 7-3 in their last 10. Maryland is 2-5 on the road this season while Nebraska is 10-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Terrapins at Cornhuskers

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena City: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Terrapins at Cornhuskers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Maryland Terrapins (+105), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-125)

Maryland Terrapins (+105), Nebraska Cornhuskers (-125) Spread: Cornhuskers -1.5

Cornhuskers -1.5 Total: 147.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Maryland at Nebraska

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team to stay within the number: Nebraska ML (-114)

“Nebraska is on a four-game winning streak and looking for another resume-building win when they host Maryland. This is also a revenge spot as the Huskers lost a competitive 69-66 game at Maryland in the last minute. The Terps have three consecutive home games after this matchup, so this is a decent fade spot on Maryland. Nebraska has the size and talent down low to compete with Maryland, starting with Brice Williams who has scored at least 24 points during the Cornhuskers four-game winning streak.”

Maryland at Nebraska Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Terrapins & Cornhuskers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland Terrapins at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland Terrapins at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 147.5.

Terrapins at Cornhuskers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland’s defense ranks second in the Big Ten allowing an average of 66.5 points per game

Nebraska is averaging 80.5 points per game over their last 4 games (all wins)

The Over is 4-1 in Maryland’s last five road games

The Over has hit in 7 of the last 10 games for Maryland

The Over has hit in 7 of the last 10 games for Nebraska

