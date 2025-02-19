No. 4 Alabama at No. 15 Missouri Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Wednesday, February 19, and the No. 4 Crimson Tide of Alabama (21-4, 10-2) are in Columbia to take on the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4) in another key SEC contest.

Bama lost at home Saturday to Auburn, 94-85. Mark Sears had 18 in the loss for the Tide who had won seven in a row prior to the defeat.

Missouri has righted things themselves over the past week winning their last two including a win Saturday at Georgia, 87-74.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Alabama at Missouri

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Mizzou Arena

City: Columbia, MO

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Crimson Tide at Tigers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Crimson Tide (+105), Tigers (-125)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 171.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Alabama at Missouri Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team tonight: Missouri ML (-110)

“Alabama could be without big man Clifford Omoruyi who suffered an injury in a loss to Auburn, which could certainly impact the Tide’s rebounding and defensive efforts at Missouri. The Tigers opened as a +1.5 point underdog and are either a pick-em or the favorite, which is interesting considering Alabama has won by double-digits in four-straight meetings. I lean Missouri but would rather see how the market reacts to the updates on Omoruyi.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Crimson Tide & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Alabama at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 171.5.



Crimson Tide vs Tigers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama has won its last 5 road games

6 of Missouri’s last 7 home games have stayed under the Total

Alabama is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 road games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)