No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

First place in the Big 12 is up for grabs when No. 6 Houston (20-4, 12-1) takes to the court Saturday in Tucson against No. 13 Arizona (17-7, 11-2). The Cougars and the Wildcats will each take the court looking to extend 3-game winning streaks.

Can Houston’s defense which yields a paltry 57.3 points per game slow down the Arizona offense which scores an average of 82.3 points per game?

Caleb Love is averaging 15.9 points per game over the Wildcats’ last ten games and J’wan Roberts is averaging 15.5 in the Cougars last ten.

Arizona is 11-1 at home this season while Houston is a perfect 6-0 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Houston at Arizona

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: McKale Center

City: Tuscon, AZ

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Cougars at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Houston Cougars (-130), Arizona Wildcats (+105)

Spread: Cougars -1.5

Total: 137.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Houston at Arizona

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Cougars at Wildcats Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Cougars & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Cougars at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 137.5.

Cougars vs Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Houston has won 10 straight road games

The Under is 13-10-1 in Houston’s games this season

Arizona is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 at home

