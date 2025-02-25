Northwestern at Minnesota Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule features three games. In Minneapolis, the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (14-13, 6-10) host the Northwestern Wildcats (14-13, 5-11).

Minnesota saw their modest two-game win streak snapped with a rough home loss to Penn State, 69-60, this past Saturday. Northwestern has been idle since last Thursday when they smacked Ohio State in Columbus, 70-49.

A win by the Wildcats pulls them even in the Big Ten standings with the Golden Gophers.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Northwestern at Minnesota

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Williams Arena

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Wildcats at Golden Gophers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Wildcats (+125), Golden Gophers (-150)

Spread: Golden Gophers -2.5

Total: 131.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Northwestern at Minnesota

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the home team tonight: Minnesota Golden Gophers ML

“This is by far the most winnable game remaining for Minnesota with contests versus Nebraska (away), Wisconsin (home) and Rutgers (road) remaining. The Gophers had their largest crowd of the season and lost outright to Penn State, which had to leave a sour taste in their mouth. The home team has owned this series and Minnesota’s won three straight at home and five consecutive counting neutral courts, so give me the Gophers on the ML out to -3.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wildcats & Golden Gophers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Northwestern Wildcats at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 131.5.

Northwestern at Minnesota: Top betting trends and recent stats

Northwestern’s last 3 against Minnesota have gone over the Total

Minnesota is 4-12-1 at home this season against the spread

Minnesota’s last three games have stayed UNDER the Total.

Northwestern’s last two games have stayed UNDER the Total.

