Northwestern at Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Thursday, February 20, and the Big Ten schedule finds the Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 4-11) in Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-11, 7- 8).

The Buckeyes lost to their arch-rivals Sunday. The Michigan Wolverines nipped them by three, 86-83, in Columbus. Ohio State is now 5-5 in their last ten games. They need a win to maintain their standing in the top half of the conference.

Northwestern needs a win just to climb out of the Big Ten’s cellar. The Wildcats have lost three in a row and six of their last seven. Northwestern is winless (0-8) on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Northwestern at Ohio State

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Value City Arena

City: Columbus, OH

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Wildcats at Buckeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Northwestern Wildcats (+400), Ohio State Buckeyes (-550)

Spread: Buckeyes -9.5

Total: 142.5 points

Northwestern at Ohio State Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Ohio State Buckeyes at -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 154.5.

Wildcats at Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ohio State at home this season has won 5 of 6 games following a loss

The Over is 4-1 in Ohio State’s last 5 games

The Buckeyes have covered in 15 of its 26 games this season

