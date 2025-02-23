Ohio State at UCLA Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Sunday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9) and Bruins (19-8, 10-6).

Ohio State vs UCLA preview

The UCLA’s record in their last ten games is 8-2 while the Ohio State’s record is 5-5 in their last 10 tilts. Ohio State is 3-5 on the road this season while UCLA is 13-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Buckeyes at Bruins

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Pauley Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Buckeyes at Bruins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes (+220), UCLA Bruins (-275)

Spread: Bruins -6.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ohio State at UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UCLA -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Buckeyes vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA at home this season has won 3 of 4 games following a defeat

The Under is 14-9 in UCLA’s home games and Ohio State’s road games combined this season

UCLA has covered in 9 of its 15 home games this season

