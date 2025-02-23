 Skip navigation
Ohio State at UCLA Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 23, 2025 08:16 AM

It’s a busy Sunday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring Buckeyes (15-12, 7-9) and Bruins (19-8, 10-6).

Ohio State vs UCLA preview

The UCLA’s record in their last ten games is 8-2 while the Ohio State’s record is 5-5 in their last 10 tilts. Ohio State is 3-5 on the road this season while UCLA is 13-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Buckeyes at Bruins

  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 3:45PM EST
  • Site: Pauley Pavilion
  • City: Los Angeles, CA
  • Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Buckeyes at Bruins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Ohio State Buckeyes (+220), UCLA Bruins (-275)
  • Spread: Bruins -6.5
  • Total: 139.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Ohio State at UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buckeyes & Bruins game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on UCLA -6.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Buckeyes vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • UCLA at home this season has won 3 of 4 games following a defeat
  • The Under is 14-9 in UCLA’s home games and Ohio State’s road games combined this season
  • UCLA has covered in 9 of its 15 home games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

