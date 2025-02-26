Ohio State at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the Ohio State Buckeyes (15-13, 7-10) and the Trojans of USC (14-13, 6-10).

USC is back home following losses last week at Rutgers and at Maryland. They have lost three in a row and five of their last six games.

Ohio State has also lost three in a row. They opened this West Coast trip with a 69-61 loss at UCLA.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Ohio State at USC

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Galen Center

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Buckeyes at Trojans

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Buckeyes (-102), Trojans (-118)

Spread: Trojans -1.5

Total: 151.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ohio State at USC

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Buckeyes & Trojans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the USC on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on USC at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 151.5.

Buckeyes vs Trojans: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ohio State has lost 4 of its last 5 games

The Over is 13-7 in Ohio State’s and USC’s last 10 games combined

Ohio State has failed to cover in 5 of its last 7 games (71%)

USC has cashed the OVER in five of their last six games

