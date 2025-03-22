Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Rebels of Ole Miss (23-11) are set to face the Iowa State Cyclones (25-9) in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament Sunday, in Milwaukee, WI.

In the First Round, Ole Miss held off a late comeback from North Carolina and won 71-64. Senior point guard Sean Pedulla led the team with 20 points, while Dre Davis added 15, including a crucial three-pointer late in the game.

To say Iowa State dominated Lipscomb in Round 1 would not give the Cyclones enough credit. The final score, 82-55, is unfair to Iowa State. Milan Momcilovic led the team with 20 points, and the Cyclones’ defense was outstanding. Their physical style set the tone early and was effective throughout the game.

This is also a fascinating matchup of head coaches. Both Chris Beard of Ole Miss and T.J. Otzelberger have experience in the Tournament and excel at game planning as well as adjusting in-game. Will be a fun chess match to watch.

The winner of this game is in the Sweet 16 and will next face the winner of the New Mexico vs. Michigan State game.

Game details & how to watch Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: truTV

Game odds for Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Ole Miss Rebels (+190), Iowa State Cyclones (-225)

Spread: Cyclones -5.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Rebels & Cyclones game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Iowa State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Iowa State -5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 145.5.

Ole Miss vs. Iowa State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ole Miss covered the spread as an underdog in each of their last 2 games (1 win and 1 loss)

Iowa State was favored by 14 and won by 27 in Round 1 against Lipscomb

Iowa State has won and covered 3 of their last 4 games

These teams last met in January of 2019 with Iowa State winning, 87-73, and covering as a 1.5-point favorite

