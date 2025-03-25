Ole Miss vs Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Rebels of Ole Miss (24-11) take the court Friday in the Sweet 16 against the Michigan State Spartans (29-6).

Sparty arrives in Atlanta following decisive victories over Bryant (87-62) and New Mexico (71-63). In Sunday’s win over the Lobos, it was not until the second half when Tom Izzo’s crew began to assert themselves. Michigan State rallied from a two point halftime deficit to win going away. No surprise it was a balanced attack for the Spartans with just three players reaching double figures. Jaden Akins paced the attack with 16 points. He was the only starter to reach double figures.

As Tom Izzo prepares for his 16th Sweet 16, the Hall of Famer needs to find a way to get Jase Richardson on track. Sunday, the freshman scored just six points on 1-10 shooting from the field. The Spartans need Richardson tomore efficient and simply more productive against Ole Miss.

Chris Beard has Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2001. The Rebels won convincingly Sunday against Iowa State. The Cyclones may have been the most impressive team in the Opening Round but Ole Miss stomped them on Sunday, 91-78. Sean Pedulla led the Rebels’ offense with his second 20-point outing of the Tournament. Jaemyn Brakefield contributed 19 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

Ole Miss has struggled this season rebounding the basketball. They ranked just 15th in the SEC in that department and were outrebounded 34-29 against Iowa State Sunday. They advanced because they shot lights out (11-19 from beyond the arc). Michigan State’s physical defense demands that the Rebels get physical around the rim if they want to prevail Friday.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Ole Miss vs. Michigan State

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:09PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Ole Miss vs. Michigan State

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Ole Miss Rebels (+140), Michigan State Spartans (-170)

Spread: Spartans -3.5

Total: 143.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Ole Miss vs. Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Michigan State -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning to a play on the Game Total OVER 143.5.

Ole Miss vs. Michigan State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Ole Miss is 2-0 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament this year and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games dating back to the regular season

Game Totals in Ole Miss games have gone 1-1 (O/U) in the NCAA Tournament

Michigan State is 2-0 against the spread in the NCAA Tournament and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in both of Michigan State’s NCAA Tournament games this season

