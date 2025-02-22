Oregon at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

One of the hottest teams in the country, the No 11 Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 11-4) host the Oregon Ducks (19-8, 8-8) Saturday afternoon in Madison, WI.

The Badgers have not lost a game in February. They take their five-game win streak to the court against an Oregon team that has won three straight.

Wisconsin sits in third place in the Big Ten behind only Michigan and Michigan State. Oregon sits in eighth place.

The Badgers are 13-1 at home while the Ducks are a respectable 5-4 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Oregon at Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Kohl Center

City: Madison, WI

Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Ducks at Badgers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Oregon Ducks (+310), Wisconsin Badgers (-400)

Spread: Badgers -8.5

Total: 155.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon at Wisconsin

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Badgers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Wisconsin Badgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon Ducks at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 155.5.

Ducks vs Badgers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wisconsin has won its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

The Under is 4-1 in the Badgers’ last 5 home games

Wisconsin has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with worse records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!