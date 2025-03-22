Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness Round 2

The Arizona Wildcats (23-12) will face the Oregon Ducks (25-9) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday in Seattle, WA.

As the No. 4 seed in the East, Arizona cruised to a 93-65 victory over Akron. The Wildcats led by ten at the half and exploded in the second half outscoring the Zips, 52-34. Jaden Bradley paced the Wildcats’ attack with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The No. 5 seed Ducks doused Liberty 81-52 in the first round. Oregon allowed the Flames just 20 points in the first half. Fourteen players took the court for the Ducks in the rout. Jackson Shelstad scored 17 in 25 minutes on 7-11 shooting to lead Oregon.

An interesting subplot is Tommy Lloyd’s inability to win in the NCAA Tournament vs. Dana Altman’s consistent success in March.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Oregon vs. Arizona

Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Climate Pledge Arena

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Oregon vs. Arizona

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Oregon Ducks (+145), Arizona Wildcats (-175)

Spread: Wildcats -3.5

Total: 152.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon vs. Arizona

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Oregon on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 152.5.

Oregon vs. Arizona: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oregon has won 9 of their last 10 games

Oregon is 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 8 of Oregon’s last 10 games

Arizona is 6-4 in their last 10 games

Arizona is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Game Total is 5-5 (O/U) in Arizona’s last 10 games



