Oregon vs. No. 24 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues tonight as Oregon (5-6, 16-6) travels to Ann Arbor to take on No. 24 Michigan (8-2, 16-5).

The Wolverines are 6-2 since the start of 2025. They knocked off Rutgers Saturday in Piscataway, NJ by the score of 66-63. Oregon dropped out of the Top 25 following their 77-71 loss at home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Wolverines have won 10 straight in Ann Arbor while the Ducks have split their last four road games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Ducks at Wolverines

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Crisler Center

City: Ann Arbor, MI

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Ducks at Wolverines

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Ducks (+290), Wolverines (-374)

Spread: Wolverines -8.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon at Michigan

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Ducks vs Wolverines Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Wolverines game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon at +8.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon at +8. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 153.5.

Ducks vs Wolverines: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan has won 8 of its last 10 home games following a win

The Over is 13-7 in Oregon’s and Michigan’s last 10 games combined

Oregon is 2-8 against the spread in its last 10 matchups

