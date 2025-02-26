Penn State at Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Indiana Hoosiers (16-11, 7-9) continue their late season push tonight at home against the Nittany Lions of Penn State (15-13, 5-12).

The Hoosiers have won two of their last three. The wins have been at Michigan State and vs. Purdue. The resume is still sketchy, but there is hope in Bloomington.

Penn State has won two straight defeating Nebraska and Minnesota last week. Stretching the winning streak to three would mean climbing from 17th in the Big Ten to 13th. The season looks a little different should the Nittany Lions get the result tonight with a couple games remaining in the regular season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Penn State at Indiana

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Assembly Hall

City: Bloomington, IN

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Hoosiers

Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions (+220), Indiana Hoosiers (-275)

Spread: Hoosiers -6.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Penn State at Indiana

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Indiana on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Penn State at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Penn State at Indiana: Top betting trends and recent stats

Indiana has won its last 8 games when a favorite

Indiana’s last 5 games have stayed under the Total

Indiana has covered the Spread in 7 of its last 10 matchups as a home favorite

