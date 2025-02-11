Penn State at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Wednesday, February 12, and the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-11, 3-10) and the Trojans of USC (13-10, 5-7) meet tonight at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The Nittany Lions lost at Pauley Pavilion Saturday to UCLA, 78-54. It was their fifth consecutive loss. USC is back home tonight after spending the better part of last week and two games on the road. They lost at Northwestern and at Purdue.

The Nittany Lions are last in the Big Ten. They have won just once on the road this season (1-6) and just once in their last ten games overall. With their two losses last week the Trojans are now 3-3 away from home. USC is 4-6 in their last ten overall.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nittany Lions at Trojans

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Galen Center

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Trojans

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Nittany Lions (+165), Trojans (-200)

Spread: Trojans -4.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Penn State at USC

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Nittany Lions at Trojans Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nittany Lions & Trojans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the USC on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Penn State at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

Penn State at USC: Top betting trends and recent stats

Penn State has lost 10 straight road games

The Over is 8-1-1 in USC’s last 10 games

USC has covered the Spread in 4 of its last 5 matchups as a favorite

