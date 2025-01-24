Penn State vs. Iowa Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Recent Stats for January 24

Its Friday, January 24, and the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-5, 13-6) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-5, 12-7) meet tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Penn State comes to town following their 3rd Big Ten win of the season, an 80-72 win over Rutgers Monday night. Adrian Baldwin Jr. led the Nittany Lions with 22 points. Iowa lost at home to Minnesota Tuesday, 72-67. Owen Freeman and Payton Sandfort scored 21 apiece in the loss.

Both these teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Nittany Lions are 1-3 on the road this season while the Hawkeyes are 10-2 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Nittany Lions at Hawkeyes

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

City: Iowa City, IA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Nittany Lions at Hawkeyes

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Penn State Nittany Lions (+150), Iowa Hawkeyes (-185)

Penn State Nittany Lions (+150), Iowa Hawkeyes (-185) Spread: Hawkeyes -4.5

Hawkeyes -4.5 Total: 168.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Penn State at Iowa

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Nittany Lions vs Hawkeyes Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nittany Lions & Hawkeyes game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Penn State Nittany Lions at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Penn State Nittany Lions at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 168.5.

Nittany Lions vs Hawkeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Penn State is 4 th in the Big Ten in scoring averaging 84.2ppg.

in the Big Ten in scoring averaging 84.2ppg. Iowa is first in the Big Ten in scoring and fourth in the nation averaging 87.3ppg.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for the Hawkeyes

