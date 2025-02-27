 Skip navigation
Rutgers at No. 15 Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
Published February 27, 2025 10:39 AM

Its Thursday, February 27, and it is a light night in college basketball with just one game scheduled in the Big Ten. Rutgers (14-14, 7-10) is in Ann Arbor for a game against No. 15 Michigan (21-6, 13-3).

Following last night’s theatrics in College Park, MD, the Wolverines must win to keep pace with Sparty atop the Big Ten. In their last game, Michigan slipped past Nebraska Monday night in Lincoln, 49-46. Vlad Goldin scored just eight points but also pulled down 10 rebounds in the defensive struggle.

Rutgers has won their last two including Sunday’s 95-85 win over the visiting Trojans of USC. Dylan Harper led the way for the Scarlet Knights with 25 points and nine assists.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rutgers at Michigan

  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 9:00PM EST
  • Site: Crisler Center
  • City: Ann Arbor, MI
  • Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Wolverines

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Odds: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+350), Michigan Wolverines (-450)
  • Spread: Wolverines -9.5
  • Total: 154.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Rutgers at Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Scarlet Knights & Wolverines game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan Wolverines -9.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 154.5.

Rutgers at Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Michigan has won 4 of their last 5 games against Big Ten opponents
  • 10 of Michigan’s last 12 games with Rutgers have stayed under the Total
  • Rutgers has covered the Spread in its last 4 games against Michigan
  • Michigan has failed to cover the spread in seven of their last nine games
  • The Game Total in Rutgers’ last two games have cashed the Over.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

