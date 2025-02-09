 Skip navigation
Rutgers at No. 18 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

  
February 9, 2025

Super Sunday is a light day in college basketball Its but the Big Ten has scheduled Rutgers (12-11, 5-7) for an afternoon tilt in College Park against the No. 18 Maryland Terrapins (17-6, 7-5).

Maryland is looking to bounce back after a 73-70 loss in Columbus Thursday to Ohio State. Rutgers is looking to build on its 82-73 win at home Wednesday against No. 23 Illinois.

The Terrapins’ record in their last ten games is 6-4 while the Scarlet Knights’ record is 4-6 in their last 10 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Scarlet Knights at Terrapins

  • Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025
  • Time: 12:00PM EST
  • Site: Xfinity Center
  • City: College Park, MD
  • Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Terrapins

  • Odds: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+375), Maryland Terrapins (-500)
  • Spread: Terrapins -9.5
  • Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Rutgers at Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Scarlet Knights vs Terrapins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Scarlet Knights & Terrapins game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland at -9.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 150.5.

Scarlet Knights vs Terrapins: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Maryland has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record
  • Each of the last 8 matchups between Maryland and Rutgers has stayed under the Total
  • Rutgers has covered in 4 of its last 5 matchups

