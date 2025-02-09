Rutgers at No. 18 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Super Sunday is a light day in college basketball Its but the Big Ten has scheduled Rutgers (12-11, 5-7) for an afternoon tilt in College Park against the No. 18 Maryland Terrapins (17-6, 7-5).

Maryland is looking to bounce back after a 73-70 loss in Columbus Thursday to Ohio State. Rutgers is looking to build on its 82-73 win at home Wednesday against No. 23 Illinois.

The Terrapins’ record in their last ten games is 6-4 while the Scarlet Knights’ record is 4-6 in their last 10 tilts.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Scarlet Knights at Terrapins

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Xfinity Center

City: College Park, MD

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Terrapins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+375), Maryland Terrapins (-500)

Spread: Terrapins -9.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Rutgers at Maryland

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Scarlet Knights vs Terrapins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Scarlet Knights & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Maryland at -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 150.5.

Scarlet Knights vs Terrapins: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

Each of the last 8 matchups between Maryland and Rutgers has stayed under the Total

Rutgers has covered in 4 of its last 5 matchups

