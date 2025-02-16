Rutgers at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The weekend in college basketball concludes tonight in Eugene, OR as the Ducks (17-8, 6-8) host the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (12-13, 5-9).

Oregon snapped a 5-game losing streak with a 81-75 win at home over Northwestern Tuesday night. Rutgers continues to plod through a disappointing season. The Scarlet Knights has lost their last two to drop below .500 on the season.

Both of these teams have won four of their last ten games. Rutgers is 2-5 on the road this season while Oregon is 9-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rutgers at Oregon

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

City: Eugene, OR

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Ducks

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+260), Oregon Ducks (-325)

Spread: Ducks -7.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Rutgers at Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Scarlet Knights vs Ducks Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Scarlet Knights & Ducks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon at -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 153.5.

Scarlet Knights vs Ducks: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oregon has won its last 11 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 4-1 in the Ducks’ last 5 home games

Oregon has failed to cover in its last 5 home matchups

