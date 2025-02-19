Rutgers at Washington Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Two disappointing squads from the Big Ten meet tonight in Seattle when the Scarlett Knights of Rutgers (12-14, 5-10) take the court against the Washington Huskies (13-12, 4-10).

Rutgers entered the season with an outstanding freshman class featuring two lottery, if not Top 5 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, but it has not translated into wins. The Scarlet Knights’ current losing streak has reached three games following Sunday’s 75-57 stomping at Oregon. The Huskies won Saturday, 75-73, at Penn State to climb out of the conference cellar. Playing a bit better of late, the win was Washington’s third in its last five games.

The Scarlet Knights are 4-6 overall in their last ten games and 2-6 on the road for the season while the Huskies are 3-7 in their last ten and 9-6 at home this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Scarlet Knights at Huskies

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Scarlet Knights at Huskies

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+115), Washington Huskies (-140)

Spread: Huskies -2.5

Total: 148.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Rutgers at Washington Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects the Scarlet Knights to score early in this one: Rutgers 1H Team Total Over 34.5 (-125)

“Rutgers has lost three straight games and had one of its worst second halves of the season against Oregon with only 24 points. Rutgers trailed 38-33 at the half, then something happened where this team could not hang after the break. A restart against a Washington team could be what this Rutgers squad needs. The Huskies won three of the past five games and three out of the last four opponents scored 37 or more points in the first half on Washington. I like Rutgers to go Over 34.5 first-half points at Washington.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Scarlet Knights & Huskies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Washington Huskies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Huskies -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 148.5.

Scarlet Knights vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

Rutgers has lost 6 of its last 8 games

4 of Rutgers’ last 5 games (80%) have stayed under the Total

Rutgers has gone 11-14-1 ATS this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!