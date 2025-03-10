San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The second semifinal in the West Coast Conference Tournament features the No. 2 seed, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-8) taking the court at the Orleans against the San Francisco Dons (24-8).

These teams met on March 1 to close out the regular season and Gonzaga coasted to a 95-75 win. Ben Gregg led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Marcus Williams had 28 in the loss for San Francisco.

The Dons reached tonight’s semifinal thanks to an 86-75 win over the Cougars of Washington State. Ryan Beasley had 29 to pace the attack for the Dons.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch San Francisco at Gonzaga

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 11:30PM EST

Site: Orleans Arena

City: Las Vegas, NV

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Dons at Bulldogs

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: San Francisco Dons (+775), Gonzaga Bulldogs (-1400)

Spread: Bulldogs -14.5

Total: 153.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for San Francisco at Gonzaga

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Dons +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 153.5.

San Francisco vs. Gonzaga: Top betting trends and recent stats

Gonzaga has won and covered 4 of their last 5 games

The OVER has cashed just twice in Gonzaga’s last 5 games

San Francisco has covered the spread in 7 of their last 9 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in San Francisco’s last 3 games

Gonzaga has won the last 10 in this series but only covered the spread in 5 of the 10

