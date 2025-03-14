SEC Tournament - Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Kentucky Wildcats (22-10, 11-8) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (24-7, 13-5) in the late game tonight in the SEC Tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Kentucky survived against Oklahoma yesterday, 85-84. Former Sooner Otega Oweh scored with less than a second left to propel the Wildcats to the win.

Alabama takes the court for the first time since last weekend’s thrilling 93-91 overtime win at Auburn. Mark Sears scored just nine points but his floater at the buzzer won the game for the Tide.

Alabama won by 13 the last time these teams met. On February 22, the Tide rolled to a 96-83 win over Kentucky.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Kentucky vs. Alabama

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Kentucky Wildcats (+240), Alabama Crimson Tide (-300)

Spread: Crimson Tide -7.5

Total: 179.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Kentucky vs. Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Alabama on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Alabama -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 179.5.

Kentucky vs. Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama won and covered in both games against Kentucky this season

Alabama is 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games (18-13 for the season)

Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games (16-14-1 for the season)

