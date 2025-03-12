SEC Tournament - LSU vs. Mississippi State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The night session of the SEC Tournament in Vanderbilt opens with LSU (14-17, 3-15) taking on Mississippi State (20-11, 8-10).

The Tigers have had a miserable season. The most glaring problem of late has been an anemic offense that has not reached 70 points since a February 13 win at home against the cellar-dwelling Gamecocks of South Carolina. That has translated into losses in their last five and twelve of their final thirteen games in the regular season.

Mississippi State has not been stellar of late either losing their last two and four of their final five games. That said, the Bulldogs did spank the Tigers just about two weeks ago winning at home on March 1, 81-69.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Tigers at Bulldogs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: LSU Tigers (+320), Mississippi State Bulldogs (-425)

Spread: Bulldogs -8.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for LSU at Mississippi State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Bulldogs game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Mississippi State on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Mississippi State -8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 145.5.

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Mississippi State is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Game Total OVER has cashed in Mississippi State’s last 5 games and in 8 of their last 10

LSU is 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against Mississippi State

