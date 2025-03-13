SEC Tournament - Mississippi State vs. Missouri Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Mississippi State (21-11, 9-10) will look to make it back-to-back wins in the SEC Tournament as they take the court tonight against Missouri (21-10, 10-8).

The Bulldogs trounced LSU yesterday winning 91-62. Mississippi State gave up just 24 points in the first half enroute to the win. Josh Hubbard with 26 points was the only player to reach double figures for the Bulldogs.

Missouri enters the tournament having lost their last three in the SEC.

These schools last met on February 1 with Missouri rolling to an 88-61 win at Mississippi State.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mississippi State vs. Missouri

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Mississippi State vs. Missouri

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Mississippi State Bulldogs (+140), Missouri Tigers (-170)

Spread: Tigers -3.5

Total: 156.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Mississippi State vs. Missouri

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulldogs & Tigers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Missouri -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 156.5.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri: Top betting trends and recent stats

Mississippi State has covered the spread in 2 straight and 3 of their last 4 games (14-17 on the season)

Missouri has failed to cover the spread in their last 3 games (17-14 on the season)

Mississippi State has cashed the OVER in 6 straight games

Missouri has cashed the OVER in 7 straight games

