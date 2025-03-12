SEC Tournament - Texas vs. Vanderbilt Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The second game of the day in the SEC Tournament features the Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10).

Some have Texas on the fringe of the NCAA Tournament conversation. Frankly, that is difficult to believe especially considering how the Longhorns closed the season. Texas lost two of their last three including the season finale at home to Oklahoma, 76-72. Texas needs to make a deep run in the SEC Tournament in order for those conversations to include NCAA Tournament committee members.

Vanderbilt appears to be in the Field of 68. They, however, are not entering today’s game playing their best having lost their last two to SEC also-rans Georgia and Arkansas. Thus, it would behoove them to take care of business today against Texas and remove doubt from the committee as to their intentions with the Commodores.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Texas vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Longhorns at Commodores

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Texas Longhorns (+125), Vanderbilt Commodores (-150)

Spread: Commodores -2.5

Total: 148.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas at Vanderbilt

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Longhorns & Commodores game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Longhorns at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Texas vs. Vanderbilt: Top betting trends and recent stats

Since February 1, the Longhorns have failed to cover the spread in 8 of their last 9 games

Since February 1, the Game Totals for the Longhorns have gone OVER in 8 of their last 9 games

Vanderbilt is 2-3 against the spread in their last 5 games

