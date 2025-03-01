Seton Hall at No. 7 St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It is first vs. worst in the Big East Saturday when St. John’s (25-4, 16-2) takes on Seton Hall (7-21, 2-15). The Red Storm have won four in a row and seven of eight in February. They will clinch the regular season title with a win over the Pirates. Seton Hall has lost three in a row and six of seven in February. They sit tied with DePaul in the basement of the Big East.

RJ Luis Jr. leads St. John’s in scoring averaging 17.7 points per game. Isaiah Coleman is Seton Hall’s leading scorer averaging 15.4 points per game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Seton Hall at St. John’s

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 2:15PM EST

Site: Carnesecca Arena

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Seton Hall at St. John’s

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Seton Hall Pirates (+1650), St. John’s Red Storm (-10000)

Spread: Red Storm -21.5

Total: 134.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Seton Hall at St. John’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates & Red Storm game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Seton Hall +21.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 134.5.

Seton Hall at St. John’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s is looking to win the Big East regular season title for the first time since 1992

St. John’s is just 4-4 ATS at home in 2025

The Game Total O/U is 4-4 for St. John’s home games in 2025

Seton Hall has covered the spread in 3 of their last 4 games

