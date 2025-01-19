Spartans vs Fighting Illini Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten men’s basketball season continues this afternoon as the Fighting Illini (5-2, 13-4) travel to East Lansing to take on the Spartans (6-0, 15-2).

Illinois blew out Indiana at Assembly Hall Tuesday night, 94-69. Kylan Boswell led the way with 22 points and 7 boards for Illinois. The Spartans’ last game was also on the road and was also a win. Michigan State knocked off Ohio State in Columbus, 69-62. Senior Szymon Zapala scored 15 for Sparty.

The Spartans’ record in their last ten games is 9-1 while the Fighting Illini’s record is 4-0 in their last 5 tilts. The Fighting Illini are 3-1 on the road this season while the Spartans are 9-0 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Fighting Illini at Spartans

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 12:00PM EST

12:00PM EST Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center City: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Fighting Illini at Spartans

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Fighting Illini (+125), Spartans (-155)

Fighting Illini (+125), Spartans (-155) Spread: Spartans -2.5

Spartans -2.5 Total: 156.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois at Michigan State

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Fighting Illini vs Spartans Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Spartans game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan State at -2.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Michigan State at -2.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 156.5.

Fighting Illini vs Spartans: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won 18 of its last 20 home games following a win

The UNDER is 4-1 in Michigan State’s last 5 home games

Michigan State has covered the spread in 8 of its last 10 games against teams with winning records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)