St. John’s at Villanova Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big East featuring the Red Storm of St. John’s (21-3, 12-1) and the Villanova Wildcats (14-10, 7-6).

Villanova rallied for a big win Sunday at home over Xaver, 80-68. The Wildcats have now won two in a row as they look to rally and make a postseason push. St. John’s is the belle of the ball. Rick Pitino has the Red Storm playing hard every night at both ends of the floor. They are the hottest team in America having won ten straight. They are undefeated in 2025.

The Wildcats’ record in their last ten games is 5-5 while the Red Storm’s record is 10-0 in their last 10. St. John’s is 5-1 on the road this season while Villanova is 11-3 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Red Storm at Wildcats

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

City: Bryn Mawr, PA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Red Storm at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Red Storm (-144), Wildcats (+118)

Spread: Red Storm -2.5

Total: 139.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for St. John’s at Villanova

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Red Storm vs Wildcats Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Storm & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Red Storm vs Wildcats: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova has won 15 of its last 20 home games

The Under is 13-10-1 in Villanova’s games this season

St. John’s has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 games against teams with winning records

