Stanford at No. 3 Duke Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1) look to maintain their hold on the top spot in the ACC this afternoon when they welcome the Stanford Cardinal 16-9, 8-6) to Durham, NC.

The Blue Devils lost to Clemson last Saturday but bounced back Wednesday night with a resounding 78-57 win over Cal.

The Cardinal lost in Atlanta to Georgia Tech Wednesday night, 60-52. After finishing January with three straight wins, Stanford has gone just 2-2 in their last four.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Stanford at Duke

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium

City: Durham, NC

Network/Streaming: ABC

Game odds for Cardinal at Blue Devils

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Stanford Cardinal (+1200), Duke Blue Devils (-3000)

Spread: Blue Devils -18.5

Total: 140.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Stanford at Duke

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Cardinal vs Blue Devils Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cardinal & Blue Devils game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Duke at -18.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 140.5.

Cardinal vs Blue Devils: Top betting trends and recent stats

Duke has won 14 straight at home, while Stanford has lost 5 of its last 6 road games

Duke has only covered the spread twice in its last six games.

Stanford has failed to cover the spread in 13 of its last 16 games against teams with better records

