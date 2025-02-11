UCLA at Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Tuesday, February 11, and the UCLA Bruins (18-6, 9-4) and the Fighting Illini of Illinois (16-8, 8-6) meet tonight at State Farm Center in Champaign.

UCLA has won seven in a row to climb into a tie for fourth in the Big Ten with No. 16 Wisconsin. Illinois is just 5-5 in their last ten and yet they sit just two games behind UCLA in the loss column in seventh.

The Fighting Illini are 10-3 at home this season while the Bruins are 3-3 on the road in their first Big Ten campaign.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Bruins at Fighting Illini

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Center

City: Champaign, IL

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Bruins at Fighting Illini

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Bruins (+225), Fighting Illini (-275)

Spread: Fighting Illini -6.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Illinois

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySport) expects the home team to get off to a solid start: Illinois 1H Team Total Over 36.5 (-115)

“UCLA has been on the West Coast for seven straight games dating back to Jan. 17. UCLA has not fared well on the East Coast in Big Ten play. The Bruins lost three straight at Nebraska, Maryland, and Rutgers (0-3 ATS). UCLA’s only road wins in conference play have come against former Pac-12 opponents, so I like this spot for the Illini to start fast and go Over the first half team total of 36.5. I strongly lean Illinois -6.5 and will likely bet this at -5.5 or -5 if it comes back down.”

UCLA Bruins at Illinois Fighting Illini Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Fighting Illini game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Illinois on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA at +6.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 149.5.

Bruins at Fighting Illini: Top betting trends and recent stats

Illinois has won 14 of its last 20 home games against teams with a winning record

4 of UCLA’s last 5 games (80%) have stayed under the Total

Illinois has covered in 8 of its 13 home games this season

