UCLA at Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the UCLA Bruins (18-7, 9-5) and the Hoosiers of Indiana (15-10, 6-8).
The Bruins saw their seven-game win streak snapped Tuesday at Illinois. The Fighting Illini knocked off Mick Cronin’s crew 83-78. Their run of good play has the Bruins 2.5 games behind the Michigan Wolverines for the top spot in the Big Ten. Indiana got in the win column Tuesday for the first time since January 17 with a 71-67 win at Michigan State. Their lack of positive results over the past month has them T10 in the Big Ten.
UCLA’s record in their last 12 games is 7-5 while Indiana’s mark is 5-7 in their last 12 tilts. UCLA is 3-4 on the road this season while Indiana is 11-3 at home.
Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Bruins at Hoosiers
- Date: Friday, February 14, 2025
- Time: 8:00PM EST
- Site: Assembly Hall
- City: Bloomington, IN
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game odds for Bruins at Hoosiers
*odds courtesy of BetMGM
- Odds: UCLA Bruins (-118), Indiana Hoosiers (-102)
- Spread: Bruins -1.5
- Total: 139.5 points
Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Indiana
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
UCLA at Indiana Best Bets
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Hoosiers game:
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA Bruins at -1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.
Bruins at Hoosiers: Top betting trends and recent stats
- UCLA is 6-3-1 against the spread in its last 10 games
- Indiana has gone 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- Indiana has won 3 of the 12 games it has played as an underdog this season.
- Indiana has put up more than 69 points in 20 games of its 25 games this season.
