UCLA at Indiana Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the UCLA Bruins (18-7, 9-5) and the Hoosiers of Indiana (15-10, 6-8).

The Bruins saw their seven-game win streak snapped Tuesday at Illinois. The Fighting Illini knocked off Mick Cronin’s crew 83-78. Their run of good play has the Bruins 2.5 games behind the Michigan Wolverines for the top spot in the Big Ten. Indiana got in the win column Tuesday for the first time since January 17 with a 71-67 win at Michigan State. Their lack of positive results over the past month has them T10 in the Big Ten.

UCLA’s record in their last 12 games is 7-5 while Indiana’s mark is 5-7 in their last 12 tilts. UCLA is 3-4 on the road this season while Indiana is 11-3 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bruins at Hoosiers

Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall City: Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Bruins at Hoosiers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: UCLA Bruins (-118), Indiana Hoosiers (-102)

UCLA Bruins (-118), Indiana Hoosiers (-102) Spread: Bruins -1.5

Bruins -1.5 Total: 139.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for UCLA at Indiana

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

UCLA at Indiana Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bruins & Hoosiers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA Bruins at -1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the UCLA Bruins at -1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 139.5.

Bruins at Hoosiers: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA is 6-3-1 against the spread in its last 10 games

Indiana has gone 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

Indiana has won 3 of the 12 games it has played as an underdog this season.

Indiana has put up more than 69 points in 20 games of its 25 games this season.



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)