UConn at No. 10 St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Sunday, February 23, and the biggest game of the day is at Madison Square Garden in New York City where the UConn Huskies (18-8, 10-5) will take the court against the Red Storm of St. John’s (23-4, 14- 2) in a Big East showdown.

The Huskies are looking to build on their win Tuesday night over Villanova. UConn closed the game on a 27-6 run to knock off the Wildcats, 66-59. Freshman Liam McNeeley scored 20 to lead the comeback.

St. John’s has won two in a row and 12 of their last 13 games overall. Wednesday, they smacked DePaul 82-58. Deivon Smith led the Johnnies with 20 points.

St. John’s is a perfect 16-0 at home this season. UConn is 6-3 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Huskies at Red Storm

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Huskies at Red Storm

Odds: UConn Huskies (+155), St. John’s Red Storm (-190)

Spread: Red Storm -4.5

Total: 138.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UConn at St. John’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on St. John’s on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on St. John’s at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 138.5.

Huskies vs Red Storm: Top betting trends and recent stats

St. John’s has won its last 27 home games against teams with worse records

The Under is 7-3 in St. John’s last 10 games

The Red Storm is 9-6-1 ATS at home this season

