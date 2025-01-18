UCONN vs. Creighton Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 18

It’s a busy Saturday in college basketball. Leading off the day is a Big East battle featuring traditional powers UCONN and Creighton from Storrs, CT.

The 2-time defending national champion Huskies of UCONN are currently ranked 14th in the nation. They are 5-1 in the Big East and 13-4 overall. The Creighton Bluejays take the court with a conference record of 4-2 and an 11-6 record overall.

Creighton comes to Storrs fresh off a dominant 20-point win at home over Providence. Ryan Kalkbrenner controlled the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 blocks. UCONN has been off since knocking off Georgetown in Washington, DC last Saturday, 68-60. Alex Karaban led the Huskies with 19 points.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Bluejays at Huskies

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

City: Storrs, CT

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Bluejays at Huskies

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Bluejays (+280), Huskies (-350)

Bluejays (+280), Huskies (-350) Spread: Huskies -7.5

Huskies -7.5 Total: 147.5 points

Bluejays vs Huskies Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UConn Huskies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays at +7.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Creighton Bluejays at +7.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 147.5.

Bluejays vs Huskies: Top betting trends and recent stats

Connecticut has won 29 of its last 30 at home

Creighton’s last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Connecticut has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with winning records

