USC at No. 20 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Thursday, February 20, and the Trojans of USC (14-11, 6-8) and the Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10- 5) meet tonight at Xfinity Center in College Park.

The Terps are coming off a win over Iowa in which they scored 101 points. Ja’Kobi Gillespie led Maryland with 26 points. They have now won three in a row and seven of their last eight.

USC lost at home Saturday night to Minnesota, 69-66. It was their third loss in their last four games. It is difficult to remember that this Trojans’ team knocked off Michigan State back on February 1.

A win puts Maryland in a tie for fourth in the Big Ten and just 1/2 game behind Wisconsin for third. A USC victory pulls the Trojans into ninth pending the outcome of Ohio State’s game this evening.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch USC at No. 20 Maryland

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Xfinity Center

City: College Park, MD

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Trojans at Terrapins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: USC Trojans (+450), Maryland Terrapins (-625)

Spread: Terrapins -10.5

Total: 154.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

USC at Maryland Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trojans & Terrapins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Maryland Terrapins at -10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 154.5.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Trojans at Terrapins: Top betting trends and recent stats

Maryland has won 4 of its last 5 games

The Over is 7-2-1 for Maryland’s last 5 at home and USC’s last 5 on the road combined

Maryland is 9-6-1 ATS at home this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!