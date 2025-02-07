USC at No. 7 Purdue Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a light Friday in college basketball but there are a couple big games including the Big Ten tilt between the USC Trojans (13-9, 5-6) and the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (18-5, 10-2).

Inconsistent play continues to haunt the Trojans who followed up a thrilling 70-64 home win over the Spartans of Michigan State on Saturday with a 77-75 loss at Northwestern Tuesday. Purdue has won three in a row and nine of their last ten. They won at Iowa Tuesday night 90-81.

The Boilermakers’ record at home is 11-1 while the Trojans’ mark is 3-2 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Trojans at Boilermakers

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena City: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Trojans at Boilermakers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: USC Trojans (+700), Purdue Boilermakers (-1200)

USC Trojans (+700), Purdue Boilermakers (-1200) Spread: Boilermakers -13.5

Boilermakers -13.5 Total: 146.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for USC at Purdue

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Trojans to hang close early: USC Trojans 1H +8 (-115)

“Eric Musselman hopes his OT exhibition win with Arkansas over Purdue last year will come into play here as USC goes on the road to West Lafayette. The spread has ballooned to -14 as it is one-way traffic on Purdue. I will settle for a first-half play and roll with USC +8.

One thing that Musselman and the Trojans have done well lately is switch their defense to the flow of the game. This style worked against Michigan State to perfection and against Northwestern without Desmond Claude despite the two-point loss. The Trojans could throw some funky defense at Purdue earlier to keep them within arm’s length.”

USC at Purdue Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trojans & Boilermakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue at -13.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue at -13.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 146.5.

Trojans vs Boilermakers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won 28 of its last 29 at home

Purdue’s last 5 home games have gone over the Total

USC has gone 4-1 on the road against the spread this season

