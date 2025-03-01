USC at Oregon Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

USC (14-14, 6-11) will be fighting for an invite to the Big Ten Tournament while the Oregon Ducks (20-8, 9-8) will look to further seal an NCAA Tournament bid when the two meet Saturday in Eugene. Last weekend, Oregon rallied from 12 points down at halftime to force overtime and eventually knock off what had been a white-hot Wisconsin Badgers squad, 77-73. It was the Ducks’ fourth straight win as they climbed above .500 in the conference. The Trojans have lost four in a row most recently falling at home to Ohio State on Wednesday night, 87-82. A loss by Oregon puts them on the brink of elimination from qualifying for the Big Ten Tournament later this month.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch USC at Oregon

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Matthew Knight Arena

City: Eugene, OR

Network/Streaming: BTN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Trojans at Ducks

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: USC Trojans (+240), Oregon Ducks (-300)

Spread: Ducks -7.5

Total: 152.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for USC at Oregon

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trojans & Ducks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Oregon on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on USC +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 152.5.

USC at Oregon: Top betting trends and recent stats

USC is 0-4 against the spread in their last 4 games and 11-17 ATS for the season

The OVER has cashed in USC’s last 3 games and in 6 of their last 7

Oregon is 2-0-1 in their last 3 games against the spread

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.