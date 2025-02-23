USC at Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Sunday, February 23, and the Big Ten slate for the day ends with the USC Trojans (14-12, 6-9) in Piscataway to face the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers (13-14, 6-10).

USC has lost its last two including an 88-71 loss Thursday at No. 20 Maryland. Rutgers is back home after a thrilling 89-85 overtime win at Washington Wednesday.

Each of these teams is a disappointing 4-6 in their last ten games. Rutgers is 9-5 at home this season while USC is 3-4 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Trojans at Scarlet Knights

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Jersey Mike’s Arena

City: Piscataway, NJ

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Trojans at Scarlet Knights

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: USC Trojans (+135), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-160)

Spread: Scarlet Knights 3.5

Total: 153,5 points

Expert picks & predictions for USC at Rutgers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the USC Trojans on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Rutgers at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total over 153.5.

Trojans at Scarlet Knights: Top betting trends and recent stats

Rutgers has won 12 of its last 20 home games

The Over is 13-7 in Rutgers’ and USC’s last 10 games combined

Rutgers has covered the spread in 4 of its last 5 home games

USC is 4-3 ATS on the road this season

