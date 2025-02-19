Vanderbilt at No. 17 Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The SEC season continues tonight, February 19, in Lexington as the No. 17 Wildcats of Kentucky (17-8, 6-6) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7).

Neither of these teams has been able to sustain any momentum this season. Kentucky is 5-5 in their last ten games after losing at Texas, 82-78, this past Saturday. Vanderbilt has won just four of their last ten games including an 81-76 loss Saturday at Tennessee.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Commodores at Wildcats

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rupp Arena

City: Lexington, KY

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Commodores at Wildcats

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Commodores (+170), Wildcats (-210)

Spread: Wildcats -4.5

Total: 162.5 points

Vanderbilt at Kentucky Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Commodores & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Kentucky on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kentucky Wildcats at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 162.5.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky: Top betting trends and recent stats

Vanderbilt has lost 4 of its last 5 games

Vanderbilt’s last 4 road games have gone over the Total

Kentucky has covered the Spread in its last 3 games

