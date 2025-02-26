Villanova at Seton Hall Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big East men’s basketball season continues tonight as the Villanova Wildcats (16-12, 9-8) travel to Newark to take on the Seton Hall Pirates (7-20, 2-14).

After maybe their most disappointing loss of the season last week at UConn, Villanova bounced back with an 81-66 win at home over No. 16 Marquette. The win kept the Wildcats in sixth place in the Big East with an outside shot at catching UConn for fourth heading into the Big East Tournament.

Seton Hall has struggled this season winning just twice in Big East play. After stunning UConn two Saturdays ago in overtime, the Pirates have lost twice including 73-66 Sunday in South Orange against Xavier.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Villanova at Seton Hall

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Prudential Center

City: Newark, NJ

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Wildcats at Pirates

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Villanova Wildcats (-325), Seton Hall Pirates (+260)

Spread: Wildcats -7.5

Total: 131.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Villanova at Seton Hall

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Villanova -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 131.5.

Villanova at Seton Hall: Top betting trends and recent stats

Villanova has won 17 of its last 20 away games against teams with losing records

5 of Seton Hall’s last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total

Villanova has covered the spread in 5 of its last 6 games

