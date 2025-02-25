Washington at No. 11 Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Wisconsin Badgers (21-6, 11-5) look to rebound from a tough loss in Madison over the weekend against the visiting Washington Huskies (13-14, 4-12).

The Badgers squandered a 12-point halftime lead Saturday and eventually lost in overtime to the Oregon Ducks, 77-73. The loss snapped Wisconsin’s five-game win streak and eliminated any realistic regular season conference title hopes the Badgers’ may have had.

The Washington Huskies have endured a rough first season in the Big Ten. Sitting in last place in the conference, Washington has lost two in a row. Saturday, they lost at Iowa, 85-79.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Washington at Wisconsin

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Kohl Center

City: Madison, WI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Huskies at Badgers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Washington Huskies (+775), Wisconsin Badgers (-1400)

Spread: Badgers -14.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Washington at Wisconsin

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects the Badgers to suffer from a bit of a hangover early in this one: Washington Team Total Under 67.5 (-115)

“Washington has the worst offensive efficiency in the BIG 10 and coming off a slew of high-scoring games, so I find this Team Total of 67.5 interesting. It’s a number they’ve gone Over in seven straight and slightly high for a Wisconsin team in a bounce back spot. The Badgers played terrific defense in the first half against the Oregon Ducks before finding every way possible to lose that game in the final minute. I expect a solid 40-minute effort from Wisconsin as -15 point favorites.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Badgers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Washington at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 150.5.

Washington at Wisconsin: Top betting trends and recent stats

Wisconsin has won its last 3 home games following a loss

Washington has cashed the OVER in seven of their last nine games

The Over is 12-8 in Wisconsin’s and Washington’s last 10 games combined

Wisconsin is 8-2 ATS in their last ten games this season



