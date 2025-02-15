Washington at Penn State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Saturday in college basketball that includes this afternoon’s Big Ten tilt featuring the Washington Huskies (12-12, 3-10) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-12, 3-11).

The loser of this game will own sole possession of the cellar in the Big Ten.

Washington was blown out in Columbus Wednesday night losing 93-69 to the Buckeyes of Ohio State. The Huskies are just 2-8 in their last ten games.

Penn State is also smarting after their most recent outing, a 92-67 loss stomping Tuesday at USC. Penn State has but one win in their last ten games.

Washington is 1-6 on the road this season while Penn State is 10-4 at home.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Washington at Penn State

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Bryce Jordan Center

City: University Park, PA

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Huskies at Nittany Lions

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Washington Huskies (+220), Penn State Nittany Lions (-275)

Spread: Nittany Lions -6.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Washington at Penn State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Washington at Penn State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Huskies & Nittany Lions game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Penn State Nittany Lions at -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 150.5.

Huskies vs Nittany Lions: Top betting trends and recent stats

Penn State has won 7 of its last 10 home games

The Over is 4-1 in Washington’s last 5 road games

