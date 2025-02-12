Washington vs Ohio State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Wednesday, February 12, and the Washington Huskies (12-11, 3-9) and the Buckeyes of Ohio State (14-10, 6- 7) meet tonight at Value City Arena in Columbus.

Three days after knocking off No. 18 Maryland, the Buckeyes lost in Lincoln to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. An inability to realize any momentum from big wins has been an issue all season for Ohio State. Hence the near .500 record overall and within the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are 9-4 at home.

The Huskies have won two of their last three most recently knocking off Northwestern, 76-71, Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are 1-5 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Huskies at Buckeyes

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Value City Arena

City: Columbus, OH

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Huskies at Buckeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Huskies (+475), Buckeyes (-649)

Spread: Buckeyes -10.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Washington at Ohio State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Washington at Ohio State Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Buckeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 145.5.

Huskies vs Buckeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

In the past 10 games, Ohio State is 5-5 against the spread

In the past 10 games, Ohio State is 5-5 on the moneyline

Washington is 5-4-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

Washington is 3-7 on the moneyline in those 10 games

Washington has only won outright twice as the underdog this season.

