Xavier at Butler Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Xavier Musketeers (19-10, 11-7) continue their push for an invite to the NCAA Tournament when they take the court tonight against Big East rival Butler (13-16, 6-12) in Indianapolis.

Xaver has won five straight and seven of their last eight to climb back into the NCAA Tournament bid conversation, but they must win on the road tonight. The Musketeers are 4-7 for the season on the road.

Butler lost their second straight Saturday at Villanova, 80-70. Jahmyl Telfort and Finley Bizjack each scored 16 in the loss for the Bulldogs.

These teams met a couple weeks agon on February 18 in Cincinnati with Xaver prevailing, 76-63. Zach Freemantle powered the Musketeers to the win with 14 points and five boards.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Xavier at Butler

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Hinkle Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Musketeers at Bulldogs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Musketeers (-185), Bulldogs (+150)

Spread: Musketeers -3.5

Total: 154.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Xavier at Butler

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Xavier to roll to a win: Xavier ML

“Xavier is one of the Big East’s hottest teams with five straight wins. Albeit, only Creighton came against an NCAA Tournament team, the Muskateers are doing what needs to be done to get off that bubble and in the field of 68. Xavier’s won two-straight road games to follow three consecutive losses away from home, so this will be a challenging test, but one they can handle. I think Xavier wins again and beats Providence to finish the regular season on the right track.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Xavier Musketeers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Xavier -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 154.5.

Xavier at Butler: Top betting trends and recent stats

Butler has won its last 7 games against teams with worse records

Each of the last 3 matchups between Xavier and Butler has stayed under the Total

Xavier is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games as a favorite

