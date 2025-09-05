Boston College at Michigan State prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats

Two schools looking to continue their respective rebuilds meet Saturday night on NBC in East Lansing when the Eagles of Boston College (1-0) take the field against the Michigan State Spartans (1-0).

The Eagles kicked off Year 2 of the Bill O’Brien Era with a thumping of Fordham, 66-10. Dylan Lonergan, the transfer from Alabama, threw for 268 yards including four TDs in the glorified scrimmage. While Sparty is not going to challenge for the Big Ten title, this is a definite step up in competition for the Eagles. Its imperative that Michigan State also take it up a notch Week 2 of Year 2 under Jonathan Smith. They were solid but certainly not spectacular in their Week 1 win over Western Michigan, 23-6. Makhi Frazier led the offense rushing 14 times for 103 yards.

This game may well come down to the ability of Boston College to move the ball through the air vs. Sparty’s efforts to control the line of scrimmage and rush the ball consistently.

Game Details and How to watch Boston College at Michigan State

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: 7:30PM Eastern

Site: Spartan Stadium

City: East Lansing, MI

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds for Boston College at Michigan State

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Michigan State Spartans (-185), Boston College Eagles (+154)

Spread: Michigan State -4.5 (-112)

Total: 45.5 points

Boston College Eagles

Head Coach: Bill O’Brien (2nd season)

2024 Record: 7–6 (4-4 ACC)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: Lost 20-15 to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl

Offense SP+ Rank (2024): 58th

Returning Starters (Offense): 5

Defense SP+ Rank (2024): 61st

Returning Starters (Defense): 4

DraftKings Win Total (Projected): 5.5 wins

The Eagles enter 2025 with cautious optimism under second-year head coach Bill O’Brien. They return 13 starters on both sides of the ball but must rebuild large sections of the offensive line and secondary. How quickly Alabama transfer QB Dylan Lonergan acclimates will dictate the offensive ceiling, while the defense will rely on young but talented returners like LB Daveon Crouch and CB Max Tucker. With 66 offensive line starts returning and a dynamic receiver in Lewis Bond, the pieces are there for another bowl run if the new starters gel quickly.

Offensively they were streaky but explosive through the air (ANY/A 9.6 = 26th; 19.3% of completions 20+ yds = 33rd), yet overall efficiency lagged (41.5% success rate = 86th) and protection was a glaring weakness (8.0% sack rate = 115th; 41.3% pressure rate allowed = 119th). Signature wins over Florida State, North Carolina and Pitt offset road losses versus Missouri, Virginia Tech and SMU, and a tight bowl loss to Nebraska capped a season that outpaced projections by 6.4 points per game.

Boston College Eagles’ Offense

Boston College’s offense in 2024 was built around explosiveness through the air but struggled with consistency. The Eagles ranked just 86th in offensive success rate (41.5%) and 107th in rushing EPA, but they compensated with a Top 30 adjusted net yards per attempt (9.6) and 19.3% of completions going for 20+ yards (33rd nationally). Protection was their Achilles’ heel—ranking 115th in sack rate (8.0%) and 119th in pressure rate allowed (41.3%)—and shoring that up will be critical if the unit is to evolve beyond a boom-or-bust profile.

Boston College Eagle to Watch on Offense: WR Lewis Bond

The wide receiver corps is headlined by Bond, who led the team with 41 receptions for 637 yards and 7 TDs. Bond averaged 2.01 yards per route run, a 70.3% catch rate, and recorded a 17.1% explosive play rate. He picked up right where he left off in BC’s opener against Fordham, ripping the Rams for 11 receptions and 138 yards.

Boston College Defense

Boston College’s defense in 2024 was the more reliable side of the ball, finishing 50th in SP+ with strong situational play. The Eagles held opponents to just 3.72 points per scoring opportunity (21st nationally) and ranked Top 15 in field position, starting drives at their own 28.8-yard line. While their pass defense gave up explosive plays at times (100th in passing success rate allowed, 82nd in completion rate), a stout front ranked 33rd in yards per rush allowed and generated a Top 30 defensive line havoc rate, keeping them competitive against stronger ACC offenses.

If BC can keep the turnover edge after losing superstar DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, the underlying team talent profile suggests another bowl and a shot to push past seven wins.

Boston College Eagle to Watch on Defense: LB Daveon Crouch

Crouch leads the defense after recording 61 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, and a 10.1% stop rate. Crouch was dependable in coverage, giving up only 0.81 yards per coverage snap with 5 PBU and just one TD all season, displaying range and field awareness. He also chipped in with 10 pressures and 32 stops, showcasing a complete middle linebacker profile.

Michigan State Spartans

Head Coach: Jonathan Smith (2nd year)

2024 Record: 5-7 (2-7 B10)

Bowl/Playoff Appearance: None

Offense Ranking: 117th

Offensive Returning Starters: 6

Defense Ranking: 53rd

Defensive Returning Starters: 33rd

Heading into the 2025 season, the Michigan State Spartans are attempting to rebound from a 5–7 campaign that included a Bottom 15 offensive SP+ ranking (117th) and a second straight year finishing outside the Top 80 overall in SP+. Despite fielding a Top 25 schedule and pulling off respectable wins over Iowa and Maryland, the Spartans’ offense sputtered under one of the nation’s slowest paces (125th in adjusted tempo), ranking 128th in red zone TD rate and 124th in points after fourth down conversions. While the defense finished a respectable 53rd in SP+ and cracked the Top 20 in rushing success rate allowed (19th), the program’s path back to bowl eligibility will require major offensive efficiency gains and far better execution on standard downs and in the red zone. The Spartans return 15 starters and are on much more solid footing in Year 2 of HC Jonathan Smith’s transition over from Oregon State.

Michigan State Offense

The Spartans’ offense cratered in 2024, finishing 117th in Offensive SP+ and posting one of the lowest scoring outputs in the nation at just 1.74 points per drive (113th). The Spartans were painfully inefficient on passing downs, ranking 123rd in PD success rate and 131st in marginal explosiveness, while their offensive line surrendered pressure at the highest rate in FBS (43.2%). Red zone woes (128th in TD rate) and a 126th-ranked adjusted pace reflect a unit that lacked both rhythm and explosiveness, leading to a -8 turnover margin and just five wins despite a few flashes of competency in the run game.

Michigan State Spartan to Watch on Offense: QB Aidan Chiles

Chiles started all 12 games for Michigan State in 2024, passing for 2,415 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 59.4% of his throws. He averaged an impressive 12.6 yards per completion and added value as a dual threat with 405 rushing yards and 3 scores, but his 8.5% sack rate and 20.7% pressure-to-sack ratio reflect continued struggles under duress. Chiles posted a 60.6 Total QBR and led the team with a 59.7% rushing success rate on designed runs.

Michigan State Defense

Michigan State’s defense offered modest resistance in 2024, finishing 53rd in Defensive SP+ despite being routinely put in poor field position by one of the worst offenses in the country. The Spartans were stout against the run, allowing just 4.2 yards per carry (20th) and ranking 19th in rushing success rate allowed, but were undone by a passive pass defense that ranked 110th in success rate and generated one of the nation’s lowest third-down stop rates. A lack of playmaking from the back seven—evidenced by a 127th-ranked PBU-to-Incompletion rate and Bottom 30 havoc production from linebackers and defensive backs—left the unit unable to flip field position or create game-changing turnovers (-8 TO margin).

Michigan State Spartan to Watch on Defense: S Nikai Martinez

Martinez played all 12 games, posting 52 total tackles, 7 havoc plays, and 4 run stops while allowing a 52.6% completion rate in coverage. He added 2 interceptions and 2 pass breakups, with a 15.8% forced incompletion rate and 6.4 yards per target allowed. Martinez was Michigan State’s most consistent back-end defender, logging 352 coverage snaps and maintaining positional discipline.

Rotoworld Bet Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): WR Omari Kelly OVER 3.5 receptions

Boston College’s pass defense was clearly the team’s biggest weakness in 2024, allowing 246 passing yards per game and a 61.5% completion rate. It remains a challenged unit in 2025. Last week against Western Michigan, WR Omari Kelly reeled in 7-of-10 passes and made it look like he could have caught 15 if the Spartans really prioritized it. With those factors in mind, I am advocating for the Over 3.5 Receptions prop on Michigan State WR Omari Kelly.

