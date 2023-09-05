College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Colorado vs Nebraska

After Deion Sanders and Colorado beat TCU, they open as favorites versus Nebraska and Vaughn Dalzell makes a play on the ML.

Nebraska at Colorado (-3): O/U 57.5

Colorado upset TCU in Week 1, 45-42, and the Buffaloes opened as -1 favorites for a short period before moving to -3. The projections on Colorado are still a little uncertain, but Nebraska is an opponent the Buffaloes should beat.

Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule are both in their first seasons with Colorado and Nebraska, and we’ve seen very different outings in one game. Colorado will be a high-flying offense without much of a defense, while Nebraska is all about defense, but has little to no offense.

This will be a clash of styles, but one thing that’s obvious, Colorado has more athletes and better athletes. The Buffaloes shattered transfer records and have one of the highest ceilings and yet one of the lowest floors in all of football.

However, the Buffaloes looked great in Week 1 and Deion Sanders’ home debut on Saturday versus Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers will be second to none. There will be rappers, actors, and former athletes/teammates in attendance for this one, so I expect Colorado to be rocking.

Nebraska was a -7.5 favorite before Colorado beat TCU, o be mindful of playing Colorado’s spread as we inch closer to Saturday. I do agree that Colorado should be the favorite, so I agree with the line movement.

I give Colorado the edge in coaching, plus talent. I believe the Buffs will be hungry at home and avoid a letdown spot.

I grabbed the Buffaloes ML at -130 odds and would go out to -160 and risk 1 unit. I don’t mind the -3 for Colorado but 10-plus points of line movement is too much for a spread.

Pick: Colorado ML (1u)

