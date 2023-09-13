College Football Week 3 Best Bets: Florida vs Tennessee

After an 8-1 Week 2, Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets for Week 3 including Tennesee at Florida and why the Vols are on upset alert.

Tennessee (-6.5) at Florida: O/U 58.5

This has upset written all over it.

The line opened at Tennessee -8 and has come down in favor of Florida to +6.5. There is no mistake with that lineup as The Swamp is a tough environment for any opponent.

These SEC squads have signal-callers with QBRs ranked 85th (Milton) and 98th (Mertz), so don’t expect fireworks like we had last season with Hendon Hooker versus Anthony Richardson (38-33 Tennessee win).

I was a hater of Mertz at Wisconsin, but through two weeks, I like how Florida has used Mertz, especially in the first half of Week 1 against Utah before the elevation caught up to the Gators.

For Tennessee and Milton, there’s still much to be desired after beating Virginia (49-13) and Austin Peay (30-3). This will be the Vols’ first real test of the season and first road game.

There are no Top 25 matchups this week, but you better believe there will be an upset or two. I am taking Florida to kick off its SEC season with a big home win in The Swamp as the underdog.

I played Florida +8 at the opening line and ML at +225 odds but would prefer to take the +7 for -120 odds over +6.5 at -110 at this point.

Pick: Florida +7 (1u) / Florida ML (0.25u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM