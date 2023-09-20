College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Minnesota vs Northwestern

Vaughn Dalzell shares why he’s backing the total in a Big Ten matchup between Minnesota and Northwestern.

Minnesota (-12) at Northwestern: O/U 38.5

This one is sweet and simple as we have two of the worst offenses in the Big Ten and two of the better defenses in the conference.

The total sits at 38.5 and the only look is the Under or pass. Northwestern has scored 21 combined points against Duke and Rutgers in the two losses this season and put up 38 points on UTEP in a win, which should be ignored for this matchup as +12 underdogs.

Minnesota’s offense has struggled with 13 points against both Nebraska and North Carolina, plus 25 points in a win over Eastern Michigan. The Gophers’ defense has been stellar outside of facing Drake Maye, but who could blame them for that?

When these squads met last year, the score was 31-3 in favor of Minnesota. The Gophers have won three straight meetings and the loser of this game has scored 14 or fewer points in five out of the last six matchups and three points or less in three contests.

I played the Under 38.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 35.0. I don’t expect many points from either squad. Minnesota scored 38 and 41 points in the last two trips to Northwestern, but this is not the same offense.

Pick: Under 38.5 (1u)

*Odds provided by BetMGM