College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Minnesota vs Northwestern

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Illinois
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Central Michigan at Notre Dame
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, More!
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 UMass at Eastern Michigan
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: UMass vs New Mexico
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Penn State v Illinois
College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Illinois vs Florida Atlantic
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_burrow_v2_230919.jpg
Burrow’s injury shifts Bengals’ fantasy outlooks
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_mcilroy_23091.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
big10filmbreakdown_230919.jpg
Washington’s Penix Jr. has elite ball placement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 4 Best Bets: Minnesota vs Northwestern

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published September 19, 2023 09:05 PM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Minnesota at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Minnesota Golden Gophers Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) throws a pass from the pocket during the college football game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 16, 2023, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell shares why he’s backing the total in a Big Ten matchup between Minnesota and Northwestern.

Minnesota (-12) at Northwestern: O/U 38.5

This one is sweet and simple as we have two of the worst offenses in the Big Ten and two of the better defenses in the conference.

The total sits at 38.5 and the only look is the Under or pass. Northwestern has scored 21 combined points against Duke and Rutgers in the two losses this season and put up 38 points on UTEP in a win, which should be ignored for this matchup as +12 underdogs.

Minnesota’s offense has struggled with 13 points against both Nebraska and North Carolina, plus 25 points in a win over Eastern Michigan. The Gophers’ defense has been stellar outside of facing Drake Maye, but who could blame them for that?

When these squads met last year, the score was 31-3 in favor of Minnesota. The Gophers have won three straight meetings and the loser of this game has scored 14 or fewer points in five out of the last six matchups and three points or less in three contests.

I played the Under 38.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 35.0. I don’t expect many points from either squad. Minnesota scored 38 and 41 points in the last two trips to Northwestern, but this is not the same offense.

Pick: Under 38.5 (1u)
*Odds provided by BetMGM

﻿Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11AM ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.